Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,376 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

ADI traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,578. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.