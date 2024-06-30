Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,926 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,802. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.