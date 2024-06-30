Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,499 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,123,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,369,681,000 after purchasing an additional 195,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,637,062,000 after acquiring an additional 435,168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,630,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,593,000 after acquiring an additional 304,629 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,154,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

View Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $233.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.