Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 149 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.40. 7,457,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.