Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 1,950.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $16,139,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 1,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,323,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,130,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

