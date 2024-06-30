Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.78. 55,119,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,682,316. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

