Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of YYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 219,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.