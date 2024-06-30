Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. 767,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.13.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.