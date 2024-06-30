Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after buying an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

SBUX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 13,207,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

