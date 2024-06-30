Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 2,769 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 712,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,615,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. 8,506,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

