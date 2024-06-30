Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. 38,288,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

