Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,483,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $500.13. 5,598,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

