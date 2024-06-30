Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,034 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 51.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,949,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PACCAR by 192.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,300. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

