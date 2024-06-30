Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,542 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 66,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

