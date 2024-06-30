Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 337 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,328. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

