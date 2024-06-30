Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 24,851 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after buying an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,828,000 after buying an additional 134,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

