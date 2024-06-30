Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

FORTY remained flat at $72.00 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.