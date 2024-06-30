Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.96

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.96 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.74), with a volume of 535 shares traded.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £158.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.51.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

Foresight Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.