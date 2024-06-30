Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROK traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

