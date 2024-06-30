Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 23,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.