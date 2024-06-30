Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 129.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 96.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,903 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $376.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

