Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes $13.07 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 7.0% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.54.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

