Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 353 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 353 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $849.99. 2,131,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $739.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $524.63 and a 52-week high of $873.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.85.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

