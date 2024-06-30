Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 1,851,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,532. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
