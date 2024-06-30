Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $373,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2,136.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,953. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $644.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.34.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

