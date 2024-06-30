Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $911,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

