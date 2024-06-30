Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $60,000 in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.12% of Know Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Know Labs by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Know Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Know Labs Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of KNW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 387,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,592. Know Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.