Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $4.33 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 103,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 2.3% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of BATS FJAN remained flat at $43.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,031 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $763.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

