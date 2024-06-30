FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 139.5% in June

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 139.5% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $52.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.00.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
