FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 139.5% in June

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 139.5% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $52.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.00.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

