Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Flare has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $7.86 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,881,090,649 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02428008 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,514,882.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

