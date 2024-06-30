Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.