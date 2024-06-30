First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

FCT opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

