First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FTHY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $14.74.
