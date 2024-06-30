First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTHY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $281,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $281,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James A. Bowen bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $806,890.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.