First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FSD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.34. 220,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.