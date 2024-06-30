First Bank & Trust Sells 4,696 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

