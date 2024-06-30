Financial Comparison: Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) & Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allkem and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Allkem alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allkem $1.21 billion N/A $441.71 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.34 $12.22 billion $6.06 5.19

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Allkem.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allkem N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.01% 11.70% 4.30%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Allkem and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Allkem has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allkem and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allkem 0 0 0 0 N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 2 2 2 0 2.00

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Allkem on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allkem

(Get Free Report)

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.