Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 45,544 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 604.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 355,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. 28,102,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

