Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CME Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.60. 6,618,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.61. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

