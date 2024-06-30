Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.15% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.22. 2,753,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,685. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.