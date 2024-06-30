Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 32,321 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,321 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 616,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,958. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

