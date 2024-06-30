Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 14,308 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of HELO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $58.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

