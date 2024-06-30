FIDELIS iM LLC Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.5% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,327,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

