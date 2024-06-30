Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $15.26 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $119,931.82 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94097739 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $91,434.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

