FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $393.70

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.70 ($4.99) and traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.24). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.21), with a volume of 68,170 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FDM Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 393.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 401.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,110.81 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($631.93). In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($631.93). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 1,961 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £8,648.01 ($10,970.46). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,452. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

