Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Down 60.7% in June

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of FFIEW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,931. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

