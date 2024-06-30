Family CFO Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Family CFO Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32,647.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,000,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

