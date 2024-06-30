Family CFO Inc Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,211,000 after purchasing an additional 625,485 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,197,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,481,000. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 272,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. 189,840 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

