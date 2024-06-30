Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Shares of EXCOF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

