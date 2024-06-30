Evertz Technologies Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

ET stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$11.93 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of C$943.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.30.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 1.0949555 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

