Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock worth $56,118,931 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 49.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 198.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

